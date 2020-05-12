Teachman’s Take: Front remains stalled to our west, storm chances hold into Wednesday

After a gray and misty day, conditions are becoming more unsettled overnight into Wednesday. A front is stalling to our west won’t budge much as we move through the week.

More moisture will stream up from the south ahead of this boundary which will spark showers and storms later tonight and into early tomorrow.

A couple of those could be a little more robust with small hail and gusty winds possible.

Temperatures will remain nearly steady with lows in the 40s and 50s under cloudy skies.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to start off our Wednesday with some clearing by the afternoon. Depending on how much sunshine we see will determine how unstable we can become. The daytime heating will enhance the energy that could spark up a couple strong to severe storms. The threat is isolated for us. A dryline will be positioned to our west and will be the division of moist air to the east and drier air to the west. Our window for severe storms will be brief and close by sundown.

We do have a Slight Risk encompassing much of the viewing area with hail and gusty winds being the primary concerns. There is also a chance for an isolated tornado, so please be weather aware Wednesday!

Highs will be warmer which will aid in the instability. Temps will top out in the 70s and 80s as southerly winds ramp up.

Thursday offers up another chance for storms, especially near the Turnpike. Severe weather is a possibility by the afternoon.

Hail and gusty winds will again be the main hazards, mainly in southeastern Kansas which is where the majority of the Slight Risk is in place.

Another wave of moisture moves in Friday bringing more showers and thunderstorms. Rain will likely linger into Saturday before we finally start to clear out Sunday.

Depending on how unstable the atmosphere can become, strong to severe storms may fire up again Saturday.

We will be watching each of these chances closely. High pressure will take over on Sunday which will bring a pleasant end to the weekend along with more sunshine. Quieter weather holds into early next week with temps warming back into the 80s throughout the region.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman