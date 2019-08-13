Teachman’s Take: Front sparks storms this evening, less humidity by tomorrow

For the first time this August, Wichita hit 100 this afternoon. Overall, this is the 6th day this summer where the air temperature hit the triple digits (we typically average 10 days per year). We had 5 days of triple-digit temperatures back in July, none in June.

A cold front has been parked across the southern half of our viewing area. This explains the difference in temps. Much milder behind the front and sweating to the 90s and triple digits ahead of it. This front is the focus for new shower and thunderstorm development going into the evening.

Best chances line up near Highway 54 and points to the south. One or two of these thunderstorms could produce damaging winds and hail. Locally heavy rainfall is likely, too, along with frequent lightning.

Temperatures for the next 2 days will settle into the upper 80s and lower 90s. There will be a noticeable reduction in the humidity.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms out west Tuesday evening with another chance by Wednesday evening. These storms are expected to track to the south/southeast. One or two could briefly be strong with gusty winds and hail.

It doesn’t look like we will be able to escape at least a small chance for showers and thunderstorms for the remainder of the work week and into the weekend. Just like previous weeks, we’re in a pattern where disturbances will swing through above us, triggering rounds of rain.

Temperatures by the end of the work week and into the weekend will return to the 90s with a slow climb in humidity.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman