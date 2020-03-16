Teachman’s Take: Gloomy and damp end to our Monday

One system has been working east out of Kansas. The heaviest of the rain is now pushing into the Ohio Valley. We will be in an active weather set up this week, where a system will cross our path every other day.

Clouds will hang around here at home through the evening and into the overnight, with patchy drizzle possible. Fog is also likely in spots.

Lows tonight will dip into the 30s and 40s. Southeasterly flow will continue to bring more moisture our way with clouds holding strong overhead tomorrow.

An area of low pressure will move toward us Tuesday which will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms through early Wednesday.

Highs will cool tomorrow, topping out in the 40s and 50s. Chances for moisture will be the greatest through the southern, central and eastern portions of the viewing area as this tracks through the Central High Plains.

Tuesday’s wave of showers and a random rumble or two will be scattered. There is a much better chance for a stronger storm Tuesday to our south.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms arrive Wednesday into Thursday thanks to a more potent area of low pressure which is off the Pacific Coast right now. Ahead of this disturbance, temperatures will rise above average, climbing into the 60s and 70s! On the warmer side of this low, we’ll have enough energy for a couple of severe storms. Our main severe threats include gusty winds and hail.

The window for this activity will be late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A Marginal Risk is in play throughout much of the state.

As rain repeatedly tracks over areas that have already picked up a decent amount of moisture, our flooding risk may increase later this week. Communities in central and eastern Kansas could easily pick up another 1″ to 2″ of rainfall through the end of the workweek.

On the backside side of this storm, colder air will wrap in, allowing for a bit of snow to mix in across our northwestern communities.

High pressure then builds in by Friday which decreases the clouds and bring back a lot of sunshine. Northerly winds will drag in colder conditions with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry weather will hold into the weekend before a chance of showers returns on Sunday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman