Teachman’s Take: Gloomy and damp end to our Monday

1  of  66
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Arkansas City - USD 470 Arkansas City closing some public facilities Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley County will limit access to 3 campuses starting Tuesday, March 17 Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Rolla - USD 217 Salina Public Library closed till April 1, 2020 Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - The Senior Employment Job Fair Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Century II Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church

Teachman’s Take: Gloomy and damp end to our Monday

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One system has been working east out of Kansas. The heaviest of the rain is now pushing into the Ohio Valley. We will be in an active weather set up this week, where a system will cross our path every other day.

Clouds will hang around here at home through the evening and into the overnight, with patchy drizzle possible. Fog is also likely in spots.

Lows tonight will dip into the 30s and 40s. Southeasterly flow will continue to bring more moisture our way with clouds holding strong overhead tomorrow.

An area of low pressure will move toward us Tuesday which will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms through early Wednesday.

Highs will cool tomorrow, topping out in the 40s and 50s. Chances for moisture will be the greatest through the southern, central and eastern portions of the viewing area as this tracks through the Central High Plains.

Tuesday’s wave of showers and a random rumble or two will be scattered. There is a much better chance for a stronger storm Tuesday to our south.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms arrive Wednesday into Thursday thanks to a more potent area of low pressure which is off the Pacific Coast right now. Ahead of this disturbance, temperatures will rise above average, climbing into the 60s and 70s! On the warmer side of this low, we’ll have enough energy for a couple of severe storms. Our main severe threats include gusty winds and hail.

The window for this activity will be late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A Marginal Risk is in play throughout much of the state.

As rain repeatedly tracks over areas that have already picked up a decent amount of moisture, our flooding risk may increase later this week. Communities in central and eastern Kansas could easily pick up another 1″ to 2″ of rainfall through the end of the workweek.

On the backside side of this storm, colder air will wrap in, allowing for a bit of snow to mix in across our northwestern communities.

High pressure then builds in by Friday which decreases the clouds and bring back a lot of sunshine. Northerly winds will drag in colder conditions with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry weather will hold into the weekend before a chance of showers returns on Sunday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories