Teachman’s Take: Gorgeous end to our Tuesday, changes take shape as we progress into mid-week

An area of high pressure has been dominating the center of the country keeping us dry and pleasant.

Temperatures have been seasonable for this time of year and we have seen lots of sunshine. Overnight, temps will dip back into the 50s under a mix of clouds and stars.

As the high shifts eastward tomorrow, our winds back around from the southeast. Warmer temps will stream into Kansas but this will also open the gateway to more moisture.

Highs will climb into the 70s and 80s under increasing clouds. Moisture will gather thanks to a front stalling to our west which will kick-off another unsettled pattern.

Shower and storm chances increase late Wednesday, especially along the Colorado-Kansas state-line.

A rogue stronger storm is possible out west late Wednesday with the possibility of hail or brief gusty winds. A Marginal Risk does include some of our far western neighborhoods.

More widespread moisture arrives Thursday with scattered showers and storms expected through the day.

There is a chance for severe storms in Western Kansas Thursday evening because of the lift from the front and greater instability. A Marginal to Slight Risk is posted throughout this region for large hail and damaging winds.

Showers and thunderstorms will track eastward Thursday night with an isolated strong to severe storm possible.

This front stays parked close to Kansas, meaning the shot for shower and thunderstorms holds. We will have to monitor the potential for stronger storms to end the workweek and begin the holiday weekend.

Off and on showers and storms are possible all the way through Memorial Day. It is not looking like a washout but if you have outdoors plans, continue to monitor the forecast. Highs will stay in the 70s as we enter the final week of May.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman