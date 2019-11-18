Teachman’s Take: Gorgeous start to the workweek, more sun tomorrow

Drier conditions are taking back over the Central High Plains thanks to high pressure building in.

A weak disturbance brought some clouds and isolated sprinkles to the Central and Eastern parts of the state earlier today but now that has moved eastward.

With starry skies on the docket tonight, lows will take a tumble but it will be seasonable with lows in the 30s.

Winds turn back around to the southwest into our Tuesday which will keep us on the mild side.

High temps will surge back into the 60s and even 70s which is well above average for this time of the year.

Don’t get too used to it though as a system is on the horizon for mid-week. This area of low pressure is developing to our southwest and heads our way by Wednesday. It will bring a better chance for more moderate rains and the potential for claps of thunder.

Periods of heavier rain will be a possibility. As northwest winds wrap in behind this low, we could see a brief changeover to snow showers in our northwestern communities. Not only will we see the moisture, but feel the chill as highs will be falling back into the 30s and 40s for the latter half of the workweek.

On Thursday, this storm system will clear but the clouds will hang tough, helping to keep us colder. Another disturbance will move in with a slim chance for rain/snow showers out west by Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. A few rain showers are possible in the Wichita Metro as this wave moves through.

The weekend will feature brighter conditions as well as a warm-up. Temperatures will be back in the 50s and 60s under mainly sunny skies.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman