Teachman’s Take: Gusty winds now will lead to changes by the weekend

Critical fire weather concerns are in play through early tonight. Winds gusting to 50 MPH, or greater, are still on the table! Fire weather warnings and wind advisories have been extended for parts of our region.

That strong southerly flow ushered in temps in the 70s with isolated 80s out west earlier today – well above average for this time of year.

While temperatures will be warmer due to a strong southerly flow overnight, relative humidity levels will rise which will lower our risk for wildfires.

We may still have a window early Thursday where grassland fire danger will be high. Temps Thursday could approach record levels for some cities as a cold front inches closer to our region.

Fog will form Thursday night into Friday morning near the cold front. Low overcast skies will stick around Friday, effectively lowering our temperatures to the 50s and 60s.

The cold front is advancing faster, which will bring rain to Kansas Friday evening and through Saturday. Some rain on Saturday into the overnight could be heavy. A clap of thunder is possible, too.

Average rainfall estimates will be 0.10″ – 0.5″ with locally higher amounts. On the higher side, rainfall amounts of 1″ to 1.5″ are possible through Sunday morning. As colder air works in, rain will switch to snow to the northwest. Any accumulation will be light, if any.

Next week will be much cooler than what we have faced lately. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A system Monday night into next Tuesday is showing promise of more rainfall for us in the latest model trends.

Fingers crossed we get it and don’t get robbed with the system tracking to our south. We will get a bounce to the 60s just before Thanksgiving.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman