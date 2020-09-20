Teachman’s Take: Haze parked in place, small shower chance possible early this week

Hazy skies have become the norm across our region due to the upper level winds bringing smoke our way from wildfires out west. Those with respiratory conditions will want to continue to limit time outside.

We have several features right now we are tracking from a strong high pressure system parked to our west which is enhancing that wind-driven smoke through tomorrow.

We also have a cold front that has shifted into the northwest corner of our viewing area and applied the brakes. This could bring a random sprinkle or shower to that section through evening. We could see an additional sprinkle or shower up that way through Monday although any measurable rainfall look slim to none.

Temperatures overnight will be refreshing in the 50s with a hazy starlight.

We will have a day near the norm as we kick off the workweek. Temps will turn up a touch to the northwest where a lingering sprinkle is not out of the question.

Tropical Storm Beta is tracking to the west-northwest and has picked up its forward speed to now 6 MPH. It is setting its sights on the Texas coastline early this week. It should move inland Monday night but remain close to the coast into Tuesday. Winds are sustained at 60 MPH. We are over warm Gulf waters here and will need to monitor the intensity before it comes ashore. The National Hurricane Center says little change in strength will occur before landfall.

Moisture from this system will get siphoned our way Tuesday and Wednesday.

Southcentral and southeastern Kansas will see an increase in clouds Monday night into Tuesday, lingering into Wednesday. We might be able to tap into some of this moisture in the form of showers southeast of the Turnpike Tuesday into Wednesday. Amounts look light, but welcomed.

This will impact our temperatures for a few days. While areas to the west will be warmer, Wichita will be stuck in the 70s for highs until the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta are pushed to the east by Thursday. After Tropical Storm Beta moves away, the next opportunity for rain looks limited next weekend. Eastern Kansas may be the best spot to partake in this moisture.

Aside from the impacts Tropical Storm Beta will cause to our temperatures Tuesday/Wednesday, we will be on a solid stretch of 80s for highs and 50s/60s for lows. We will have a few 90s thrown in the mix out west this week. Next weekend’s cold front will bring a more fall-like change with highs in the 70s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman