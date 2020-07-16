Teachman’s Take: Heat Advisory issued, feels like factor expected above 105

A spotty storm or two is possible tonight in south central Kansas, however our chances remain slim seeing as the atmosphere has been worked over from storms earlier in the day. Better chances for storms will be along the Colorado/Kansas state line. Activity looks rather spotty and a lingering shower or storm could form farther east overnight but the chances are low and isolated.

Lows tonight will be in the 60s and 70s.

The heat turns up Friday with highs in the 90s and triple digits. A Heat Advisory has been issued from noon tomorrow to 8 PM on Saturday. Heat index readings will be above 105! Please stay cool and hydrated.

Friday and Saturday nights offer up spotty storm chances before a more organized system arrives late on Sunday.

Sunday night into Monday morning we have a good shot for showers and storms, favoring the northern and western portions of our viewing area.

Next week, the storm track stays active with northern and eastern Kansas seeing the most rain. Any leftover clouds and rain during the day could have an affect on temperatures with areas up north being milder than folks to the south.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman