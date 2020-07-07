Teachman’s Take: Heat amplifies, triple digit highs return to Kansas

The heat accelerated a little more today with highs in the 90s.

While most of the viewing area will be dry, there is a chance for storms in Eastern Colorado to survive long enough this evening to make it into western Kansas. Their lifespan will be short and weaken with the setting sun.

Overnight lows will be warm with mainly clear skies.

The heat will amplify further Wednesday. There will be widespread temperatures in the triple digits out west.

By evening, isolated storms will develop in the northwestern part of our viewing area. All forms of severe weather are on the table.

Storms will cluster together into a complex up the road in Nebraska. How far to the south this drives will be important going into Thursday morning which could keep rain and thunder around to the north/northeast of Wichita.

Storms will try to build back around the Wichita area along with central/eastern Kansas Thursday evening into early Friday. A storm or two could be stronger with gusty winds or hail.

Temperatures will be in the 90s to the triple digits with the higher heat values out west/southwest into the weekend. Dry conditions persist over the weekend. These sizzlin’ temperatures won’t give up next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman