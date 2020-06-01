Teachman’s Take: Heat and humidity a big story as we progress into June

High pressure is building into the Plains and this is going to be the dominating factor of our weather pattern in the days ahead.

Heat and humidity will continue to stream up from the south as this heat dome parks itself on top of the region.

Temps will be mild and above average through the overnight with lows in the 60s. We’ll see a mix of clouds and stars with possibly a sprinkle or storm in our western neighborhoods.

A disturbance spinning in Colorado will be the driver for any rain that we could see through the night.

Highs will surge into the 90s Tuesday. The atmosphere will be unstable with enough energy to spark showers and a few thunderstorms.

One or two storms could become strong to severe Tuesday evening to the northwest. Hail and gusty winds will be the primary hazards.

These storms will track east through the evening and weaken by Wednesday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms develop once again by Wednesday evening as a boundary works into the viewing area. With lots of energy in place, we have a greater chance to see strong to severe storms in northern Kansas.

Stronger storms could contain hail and gusty winds. More widespread activity is on tap Wednesday night as this activity tracks eastward. With this front stalling, the threat for an isolated shower or storm lingers into Thursday.

Severe weather ingredients stick around so we could be looking at more strong storms into the latter half of the workweek. The heat and humidity will hold into our first weekend of June with maybe a stray shower or storm Friday and Saturday. Chances are slim but if you have any outdoor plans, stay weather aware and tune to the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team for the latest information.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman