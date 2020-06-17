Teachman’s Take: Heat and humidity hang on ahead of our next cold front

High pressure has continued to move away from our region, but we are still under its effects today. Hot and humid conditions have prevailed for our Wednesday as southerly flow remains strong.

Gusty winds and drier air to the west have enhanced our fire danger in parts of Western Kansas. This is why we have Red Flag Warnings in effect through early evening.

As high pressure continues to move away, a cold front and area of low pressure will begin to track toward us. As it moves into the viewing area, we can expect a few clouds through the overnight with lows remaining mild.

We will awaken to temps in the 60s and 70s ahead of the boundary with milder air already filtering into our northwestern neighborhoods. Highs to the northwest will be more seasonable, topping out in the 80s compared to the 90s south/southeast of the front.

Throughout our Thursday, the front will slowly push southeastward, moving into a good amount of instability. This will help spark thunderstorms by the late afternoon and early evening with some potentially turning severe.

A Marginal Risk has been placed in the deeper shade of green for hail and gusty winds. Make sure you stay weather aware into Thursday night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the overnight as multiple waves of energy ride along this boundary as this front stalls.

More moisture will track through on Friday.

A couple of storms could produce larger hail and gusty winds in parts of southern Kansas. A Marginal Risk has been issued for some of our viewing area.

Showers and storms look to linger over our Father’s Day weekend.

The heat will back off once the winds become more northerly. We do begin to warm back up next week. A disturbance looks to move toward the Sunflower State earlier next week possibly bringing another round of shower and thunderstorms Monday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman