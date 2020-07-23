Teachman’s Take: Heat and humidity persist, rain chances remain spotty until early next week

A few showers and storms popped up during the hottest part of the afternoon. These will remain garden variety and should fizzle out as the sun goes down this evening.

We also have another wave of storms that will move out of eastern Colorado into western Kansas this evening. A stronger storm with gusty winds cannot be ruled out in this part of our viewing area. Once nightfall takes over, our storm chances for today will be done.

We will keep on this trend of highs in the 90s with plenty of humidity sticking around.

We could see diurnally driven, or built by the afternoon heat and humidity, showers and storms Friday. These will disappear by sunset.

Looks like an uptick in showers and thunderstorms will align with northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska by Saturday evening.

Sunday evening, a front will approach northern Kansas and spark numerous storms. These storms will stick around through Monday morning as the front meanders.

Depending on where that front lines up during the Monday through Wednesday time frame will greatly determine where storms will form. Rainfall could be heavy.

This front will also help to cool temperatures as we head into next week. By the time Thursday rolls around, we will be setting up for a drier end to the week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman