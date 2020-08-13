Teachman’s Take: Heat and humidity to take a break, few rain chances into the weekend

The atmosphere has recovered after storms earlier today. You can see the unsettled sky from our Colby SkyView and the isolated rainy rumbles tracking through.

There will be two areas for new storm development through evening. One is to the southeast of Wichita that could impact Cowley/Elk/Chautauqua counties before clearing our viewing area into Oklahoma. The other will be to the northwest.

Our northwest communities are in the Slight Risk for the strongest storms. A storm or two could produce hail/damaging winds. This tracks east into the night as a small complex, weakening as it moves into our northcentral communities.

It feels steamy outside. The humidity will be uncomfortable until a cold front can come through early this weekend. Latest timing of the front pushes it through late Friday into Saturday.

The front will spark scattered showers and thunderstorms out west and to the north Friday night.

This time of year, any storm is suspect of becoming severe.

Storms will wane Saturday morning as folks to the north will be able to partake in the milder air first. We will still have a touch of the heat to the south in the lower 90s before we all cool Sunday.

Highs from Sunday through next week…we are talking the 80s! And the humidity? Is this Kansas in August because it won’t feel like it! Dew points will drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s which will be refreshing!

Something to look forward to as we are in the latter days of summer. We won’t be able to escape chances for storms but those are expected to be spotty during the overnights next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman