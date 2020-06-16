Teachman’s Take: Heat continues to build across the Plains, minimal rain chances until late week

High pressure has been the dominating force in our weather pattern over the last few days and it is going to continue as we progress into our Tuesday.

Not only does this mean dry conditions but also more heat. With the gusty winds that we are feeling and the dry air overhead especially out west, we have high fire concerns for locations closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line.

Red Flag Warnings have been posted through this evening out west with a few counties continuing through Tuesday. Temps fall back into the 60s and 70s under a mix of clouds and stars overnight.

The winds will calm a touch but they will stay breezy, especially out west thanks to a disturbance sitting closer to Colorado. This area of low pressure could spit out a spotty shower or two, maybe a storm, near the Kansas-Colorado State-line through this evening.

With the southerly flow, more moisture will be transported our way which will increase the humidity Tuesday afternoon for the central and eastern portions of Kansas. Highs will trend similar to what we have had lately, heating back into the mid and upper 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

We will keep a small chance of a shower or storm tomorrow afternoon as this disturbance stays parked to our west. I could also see a random shower develop in the heat of the afternoon closer to the Kansas/Missouri state line where the moisture is richer.

A slim chance holds for an isolated storm on Wednesday for similar areas.

The better chances for moisture arrive later this week. A cold front, which has been hanging out to our west, finally begins to track into Kansas. Isolated showers and storms are possible late in the day Thursday with widely scattered storms possible Friday. Not everyone will see rain but as this front stalls, we are looking at multiple chances for rumbles.

The threat for severe weather will also need to be monitored with such an unstable atmosphere. Along with heavy rainfall and frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail cannot be ruled out in a stronger storm. Milder temps will begin to filter in behind this frontal boundary with highs in the 80s for our northwestern neighborhoods by the weekend. Depending on how far south the front gets will play a big role in our temps in south-central and southeastern Kansas. As it stands, highs will stay near 90 as we begin next week with drier air filtering in by Monday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman