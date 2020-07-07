Teachman’s Take: Heat dominates, late week storm chances return

Right on cue, showers and storms fizzled out this evening with the setting sun. We had enough clouds leftover to give us a beautiful glow.

Overnight temperatures will be warm in the 60s and 70s. Temps turn toasty Tuesday in the 90s and keep warming for the majority of the workweek. We will see an uptick in triple digit temperatures in western Kansas by Wednesday.

Depending on where a couple complexes of storms track Wednesday night and again Thursday night, some parts of Kansas will cool while others continue to bake heading into the weekend. Summer is here and will be on full display this week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

