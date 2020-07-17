Teachman’s Take: Heat extends into Saturday, changes by Sunday

Hot and humid are the flavors of the day.

Heat Advisories are in effect for many counties in Kansas through Saturday evening. This advisory could be expanded into Sunday, depending on the placement of a front by that time.

Storm chances for this evening are not that great. But, an isolated shower or storm could develop out west.

As a cold front approaches late Saturday, temperatures ahead of it will be hot and steamy. Highs will reach into the 90s and triple digits again with heat indices between 105 and 110. Our heat wave is here, but it will be brief before changes work into the region by Sunday.

Saturday evening, the front will help spark scattered showers and thunderstorms from western into north central Kansas. This activity will work east and weaken by the time it gets to Wichita. A stronger storm or two is possible once the storms kick off.

What happens Saturday night will drive where the front lines up Sunday. We will bake ahead of the front with more seasonable air behind it. Another round of scattered storms is possible Sunday evening into Monday morning with more unsettled skies Monday and Tuesday nights.

We will start to break free from this stormy pattern at the end of next week. Temperatures will be affected by these repeated waves of storms, keeping us more seasonable as opposed to feeling the burn of summer.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman