Teachman’s Take: Heat keeps at it, storms out west this evening

A dangerous heat wave has taken over a good part of Kansas. We easily touched the triple digits in many communities throughout the state. And with the humidity factored in, it feels as hot as 105 to as much as 110!

Overnight, showers and storms will line up out west. These will dissipate as they track east. Strong storms are possible initially with damaging winds and hail. Torrential rain and frequent lightning are also likely. A landspout cannot be ruled out especially this evening.

After the rain moves out early Thursday morning, we will warm back up to triple digit temperatures again. Can’t completely rule out a brief, pop-up shower or storm but the heat and humidity will continue to make headlines.

The heat will last through Saturday as Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect.

A cold front will move through on Sunday which will bring a chance for rain as well as cooler temperatures.

We will begin the work week in the 80s which look to continue through next Wednesday before temps rebound.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman