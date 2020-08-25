Teachman’s Take: Heat remains in place through mid-week

Plenty of sunshine and heat have made headlines today thanks to high pressure holding strong across the region.

This ridge will keep us dry and hot through the remainder of our Tuesday. We remain quiet through the overnight with a light southerly breeze.

We will begin slightly milder through Wednesday morning with temps in the 60s. Expect the heat to hang on into mid-week but then we start to see this pattern break down with more unsettled weather by Friday night.

It is a copy and paste forecast for our Wednesday with highs surging back into the mid and upper 90s.

Abundant sunshine will aid in the toasty feel through the afternoon.

Thursday is when we start to become a little unsettled as our focus shifts to the remnants of Hurricane Laura. Some outer bands of showers and cloud cover may circulate into Southeastern Kansas depending on the timing of a front and how weak the high becomes out west. The bulk of the region will stay dry with sunshine dominating out west. Our next cold front moves Friday with temps spiking ahead of it.

Highs will climb back into the upper 90s for many with a few showers and storms. Much of the state looks to get dry-slotted Friday but a better chance of rain arrives Friday night, especially out west. The trailing upper-level part of this system tracks by Saturday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms.

We will keep the chances into Sunday with isolated showers and storms as our next system approaches. Temps will dip behind this boundary and they will not recover as we round out the month.

The next cold front will track through Monday and bring a round of showers and thunderstorms. We will have to monitor the severe potential.

Northerly winds will crash behind it, bringing a big cool-down. Some of us could bottom out in the 40s for overnight lows in far Northern Kansas with highs sitting in the 70s and 80s. High pressure does look to build into the Plains Tuesday bringing a bit more sunshine.

Tracking the Tropics:

Marco has become a post-tropical cyclone with all eyes now on Hurricane Laura. This wave is now emerging into the warm Gulf waters with little wind shear.

Rapid strengthening is expected as we progress toward Wednesday. In the next 24 hours, it is possible that Laura becomes a major Category 3 Hurricane.

Winds could be close to 115 mph before it makes landfall sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday. It will then steer toward the Mid-Atlantic, weakening into a Tropical Depression. The remnants look to strengthen back into a Tropical Storm by the end of the weekend.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman