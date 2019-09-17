Teachman’s Take: Heat will break down later this week

A few things to note about our warm September so far:

This is the 12th warmest start to September for Wichita since 1888. This is the warmest September, so far, since 2000 for Wichita. Salina and Russell are having their 6th warmest September since the late 1940s.

Our stretch of summer days continues with highs for most of the state this afternoon in the 90s. We’re not finished yet as we have another day or two of this heat to get through before a cold front takes up residency over Kansas, dropping our temps and giving us a few chances for storms.

We are keeping an eye out for a brief, pop-up shower or storm in western Kansas this evening. As sundown approaches, anything that fires will dissipate.

Our strong winds from the south will relax heading into the overnight and not be nearly as strong, but still breezy, for the rest of the workweek.

As the front approaches northwestern Kansas Wednesday, it will spark a few thunderstorms out west and to the north by evening. Highs will be mostly in the 90s with the lower 80s behind the front to the northwest.

While this front sticks around the Central High Plains, Tropical Storm Imelda is churning off the coast of Texas. The track of this tropical storm is to the north. This moisture will move our way and help to produce heavy rainfall, especially Friday and Saturday. A storm or two could also be stronger.

Rain chances will linger into early next week as temperatures hover in the upper 70s to the middle 80s The temperature drop will be welcomed after the stretch of scorching hot days this September.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman