Teachman’s Take: Here comes the next round, wintry mix to all rain Wednesday

We had a messy mixture of mostly freezing rain with a little sleet working through central and eastern Kansas today. Snow stayed to the west. This wave is now departing our region.

Temperatures have been slow to rise today, so keep an eye out for refreezing this evening once the sun goes down.

The evening will be quiet with leftover drizzle. As temps cool overnight, freezing drizzle is possible before the next round of moisture works up from the south.

The bulk of Wednesday’s activity slides into southern Kansas before dawn. A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet is likely to the south/southwest where new Winter Weather Advisories are in effect.

There could also be a small window of freezing rain and sleet around the Wichita Metro for the Wednesday morning commute before all rain takes over the remainder of the day.

While the majority of the region will transition over to all rain, I have concerns for a wintry mix/heavy snow to linger in the southwest corner near Elkhart. Models today are cooler for Wednesday’s set-up, given the rain, but warmer than the last few days.

Raw rains will give us highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Where sunshine could battle the clouds to the north, a high in the lower 50s is a possibility.

This rain, heavy at times, will favor locations south of I-70. Through Thursday, 1″ to 3″ of new rainfall is expected! Flood Alerts are in effect for streams, creeks and rivers due to this influx of rain.

Rain departs Thursday morning. Sunshine returns Friday with warming temperatures to the 50s and 60s.

We will warm further Saturday to the 60s. Sunday a weak front passes through dropping our temps but should come through dry. Next opportunity for any moisture will be a week from Thursday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman