Teachman’s Take: Here comes the wintry chill

We’re about to get smacked with a blast of winter over the next 24 to 48 hours. Freeze watches and warnings are in place through Friday morning where temperatures will drop into the 20s for many, ending the growing season.

This evening, we have a mixture of sun and clouds after earlier showers and storms. We should stay dry until later tonight. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will form heading into Thursday morning.

A Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect for Oklahoma, including Kay County within the KSN Storm Track 3 viewing area, until 3 AM.

Today, temperatures ranged from the 60s to the 90s! It has been the warmest closer to the approaching cold front out west. We won’t see temps like this return for a while.

Winds have also been fierce from the south between 20 and 30 MPH. Winds aren’t expected to weaken much overnight as they stay elevated through tomorrow.

The front is expected to advance across the rest of the state Thursday. This means temperatures will take a huge drop from the morning through the afternoon and evening.

While a storm or two could be loud overnight, areas ahead of the front are in the best position to see storms through Thursday afternoon. The strongest should be just to the east of our viewing area.

As the colder air funnels in behind this system, a snow shower or two is possible especially for areas of northwest Kansas. It won’t stick because the ground has been too warm.

Temperatures will fall through the day from the west to the east with the passage of the cold front. Late afternoon through the evening will be significantly colder, so make sure you grab that winter coat!

Freeze watches and warnings are posted because lows Thursday night into Friday morning will drop into the 20s for a good chunk of the state. Widespread frost with lows in the 30s will be possible elsewhere in Kansas.

We won’t stay down for long. Temperatures will warm over the weekend and into next week. Moisture also looks slim from the weekend through the middle of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman