Teachman’s Take: High fire concerns this weekend as temps warm and winds rise

Winds have been lighter in the Wichita area today, but the farther west you live, the winds were packing a stronger punch.

As temperatures rise this weekend, winds will increase. A Wind Advisory is in effect for a sliver of counties in central Kansas. This is where winds will gust to 40 MPH on Saturday.

This strong wind combined with the warmth and dry vegetation means we have a high fire risk this weekend. Fire Weather Watches are posted for central to eastern Kansas along with the Oklahoma Panhandle. Please don’t be the spark so hold off on doing any burning.

Temperatures will warm to the 60s and 70s Saturday.

A system will bring a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms Sunday into Monday. Activity will blossom over the southwest part of the state first and then track to the northeast Sunday night into Monday morning.

There are a few other chances for showers next week as a series of quick moving systems passes through, but moisture looks limited. We may have to wait until the end of the workweek for a better, widespread chance of rain.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman