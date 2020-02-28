Teachman’s Take: High pressure brings calm and mild weekend weather

A weak disturbance is scraping the KSN viewing area early this evening. It has brought flurries and sprinkles to parts of Kansas. Moisture amounts have been slim.

Drier weather is expected after this disturbance passes by as high pressure takes over. The warming trend that we saw today will continue through the weekend. Highs tomorrow will reach the 50s with some warming to the 60s.

We will be on the warm side of a front over the weekend so temperatures climb to the spring-like 60s and 70s.

Cooler air returns by Monday as the next system disrupts the calm and comfortable pattern of the weekend. Chances are still low for showers. Since temperatures are trending warmer, rain is mostly expected but a few flurries can’t be ruled out overnight to the northwest.

The system dries out a bit by the time it reaches Kansas so better chances for snow are expected on the back side of this system. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico then gives it another chance for rain after it passes east of Kansas.

Temperatures will take a dip behind the front but warm up again on Wednesday and Thursday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman