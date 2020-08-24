Teachman’s Take: High pressure brings the heat and sunshine to start week

High pressure which has been parked to our west will keep its grasp over the Plains as we progress through early this week.

This means more heat but also dry conditions with plenty of sun on the way. As drier air circulates around that high, dew points will remain pretty comfortable.

Out west will feel more pleasant compared to our eastern neighborhoods where it will feel just a bit muggier. Temperatures have surged into the mid and upper 90s this afternoon. With a clear sky tonight, temps will drop off fairly quick.

Overnight lows will dip mainly back into the low to mid 60s along with light winds.

We may see a spotty sprinkle or shower out west as showers and storms circulate around this high.

Above average highs are expected through the majority of the week as high pressure holds near the region. Highs tomorrow will climb back into the mid and upper 90s under mostly sunny skies.

By Thursday, we will see an increase in upper level cloud cover for areas along and southeast of the Turnpike. This is associated with what will become Hurricane Laura later this week. We may see a few showers to the southeast, but the track of this system will drive it up the I-44 corridor in Missouri, missing us from the tropical moisture.

A cold front then looks to approach on Friday and this will also help kick the remnants of Laura to the east. That boundary will likely spark showers and thunderstorms aided by lots of heat ahead of the front. We stand a much better chance for storms across our northwestern neighborhoods as drier air gets wrapped into Central Kansas. An isolated storm or two is still possible. The severe threat will need to be monitored with all of the heat/moisture in the atmosphere. The weekend looks unsettled as the trailing upper-level part of this system tracks closer to us. Widely scattered showers and storms are on the table both Saturday and Sunday.

If you have outdoor plans, make sure you stay tuned to our latest forecast. A stronger cold front approaches the area as we ring in September. This cold front will be a game changer for us. Once it comes through next Monday, our highs will back off in the 80s.

Not only will it bring a cool-down but it looks to fire up more storms. Severe weather is a possibility. Overnight lows will be refreshing and reminiscent of fall in the 40s to the northwest with widespread 50s elsewhere across Kansas by the middle of next week. Drier air will work in behind this front, ushering in a pleasant feel with lots of sunshine.

Tracking the Tropics:

All eyes are on Tropical Storms Marco and Laura as they impact the Gulf Coast. Marco has weakened substantially thanks to some wind shear and some drier air.

Winds are sustained at 40 mph and will continue to drop-off as the center tracks over land, becoming a tropical depression in the hours ahead.

Winds are sustained at 60 mph with Tropical Storm Laura. This storm will go through rapid intensification with the warm gulf water fueling her to a Category 2 Hurricane potentially before making landfall mid-week.

These storms will hit some of the same communities bringing a huge flooding threat. Laura will eventually get steered toward the Mid-Atlantic by late in the week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman