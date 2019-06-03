Teachman’s Take: Hit or miss stormy summer-like pattern persists

A Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect until 11 PM for our friends in southwest Kansas and parts of the Oklahoma Panhandle. Storms fired up this afternoon in eastern Colorado and are now making the march into our neck of the woods. Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be our main concerns. While the tornado threat is low, it isn’t zero.

We’ve been tracking another surge of moisture in eastern Kansas where spotty storms developed this afternoon. This wave is tracking to the east into Missouri. While a pop-up shower or storm isn’t off the table, the chances of us seeing any rain for this evening’s Riverfest activities is low.

Thanks to southerly winds, our temperatures have warmed well into the 80s with higher levels of humidity. What you see here is what we’re going to have for the rest of the work week with storm chances in the mix.

Overnight, storms out west will start to fall apart as they approach central Kansas. A few leftovers will be possible by dawn on Tuesday.

There is a Slight Risk for severe storms in NE Kansas come Tuesday. The rest of the state is in the Marginal Category. I see an uptick in storm development in western Kansas by Tuesday afternoon.

Temps will once again feel warm and humid with highs in the 80s, even approaching the 90s in some cities.

Storm chances will persist through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Saturday looks drier than Sunday. This pattern looks to take a break by next Monday as temps fall a touch to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman