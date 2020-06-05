Teachman’s Take: Hot and Humid Early June Summer Pattern Persists

The pattern persists! Another hot day is in the books with widespread 90s and temperatures reaching the triple digits out west.

As the evening continues, spotty showers and storms will be the focus out west. Most of these will be garden variety with brief heavy rain, small hail and frequent lightning. This activity will wane shortly after sundown.

It will be a steamy night with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop to the 60s and 70s.

Highs in the 90s and triple digits out southwest are expected through the weekend.

Because of the intense heat and oppressive humidity, a Heat Advisory goes into effect Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. In the counties shaded in orange, heat index values could approach 105 degrees.

Winds will increase, especially out west. There is a High Wind Warning in place for Saturday until 10 PM. Gusts in western Kansas could reach 40 MPH or more!

Because of the warm temperatures, dry conditions and the strong winds, ingredients are favorable for fire weather concerns Saturday. While we don’t have any warnings or watches in place for the KSN viewing area yet, it is likely that some will be in place out west tomorrow.

Saturday evening there is a spotty storm chance near the Kansas/Colorado state line.

A cold front is still pegged to come through by next Tuesday. This drops us briefly by mid-week before returning to the 90s Thursday. Eastern Kansas could see some of the remnants of Cristobal if the storm drifts this far west before the cold front latches up with it and pushes it east.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman