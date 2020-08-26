Teachman’s Take: Hot and humid until a cold front cools us down for the weekend

Hot conditions won again today throughout Kansas. A random shower or storm is still possible to bubble up with the increase in moisture. Anything that does try to pop will be driven by the sun and dissipate this evening.

We also stand a chance for a shower or storm to the northwest through evening. Overnight lows will be relatively comfortable in the upper 60s and lower 70s with more humidity to the east.

Our heat wave will persist through Friday. As the remnants of Hurricane Laura come ashore, they will skim southeast Kansas, bringing a shower or a storm to that part of our state Thursday afternoon.

The Wichita area will see the cirrus clouds associated with this storm along with areas near and southeast of the Turnpike. This will have an influence on Thursday’s highs and make temperatures just a touch cooler than the rest of our viewing area.

There will be a noticeable uptick in humidity Thursday and Friday ahead of our next cold front. A series of cold fronts will move through later this week and by next Monday. We will bake ahead of the first front on Friday into the 90s. Storm development is not expected until the overnight once the atmosphere cools.

Storms could be severe with hail and damaging winds. Any activity will linger through Saturday morning. Depending on how far south this front goes, we may see another surge of storms Saturday night across southern Kansas into northern Oklahoma.

Another front moves in Sunday evening through Monday morning. This will knock us briefly into the 70s and 80s early next week with lows in the 50s and 60s. It will also trigger more showers and thunderstorms into early next week. We will also need to watch the severity of these storms.

HURRICANE LAURA: This hurricane has been updated to a Category 4. It has also encountered limited wind shear. A storm of this magnitude has to breathe and the upper level winds are weak allowing this intensification to occur. It should maintain its intensity today. However, the eyewall is expected to go through a replacement cycle which will alter the intensity before landfall. Still, a Category 3 or 4 storm is expected to make landfall by early tomorrow morning in southeastern Texas to western Louisiana. Damage will be extensive. Hopefully, folks there are taking this storm seriously and evacuating. Storm surge could reach 30 miles inland. Flash flooding is imminent.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman