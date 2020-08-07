Teachman’s Take: Hotter temps and high humidity this weekend, rain chances low

The summer heat is back as promised. Many communities warmed into the 90s today.

This evening, spotty showers and thunderstorms will form in extreme southwestern Kansas into the Oklahoma Panhandle. One could reach severe thresholds for hail/damaging winds due to the summertime instability in place, which makes getting a stronger storm easy. An isolated storm is also possible early this evening to the northwest.

The strongest will fade away overnight in their voyage to the east. A few showers will try to blossom along the Kansas/Nebraska state line later in the night, but shouldn’t have much of a punch.

The heat increases this weekend with widespread highs in the middle to upper 90s. Select locations will top out at the century mark! Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to around 105 thanks to the high humidity overhead.

Another round of storms will develop Saturday evening to the west.

We have a Marginal Risk highlighted in dark green and Slight Risk for those highlighted in yellow for far northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska. Hail and damaging winds are primary, although an isolated evening tornado or landspout cannot be ruled out in our southwest Nebraska counties. We will be on the southwestern fringe of this disturbance where the heart of Nebraska will see more storms than us.

Another chance for storms aligns with our western communities Sunday evening.

Winds will be breezy over the weekend. Next week we will not have a dry set-up. With our northwesterly flow aloft, disturbances will track in our direction and fire storms.

Daytime hours continue to look dry with better shots for rain during the overnights. Highs will trend in the 90s next week for the majority of the region.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman