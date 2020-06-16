Teachman’s Take: Humidity builds into parts of Kansas ahead of our next cold front

High pressure has kept a firm grip over the region but it is finally beginning to work off to the northeast.

This will open the door to our next storm system, which is approaching from the west. For now, the heat and the humidity will prevail. Southerly winds are gusty which have brought our highs into the 90s once again.

With drier air out west along with the strong winds, we still have Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches in place through tomorrow evening.

With the daytime driven heat and instability, we have seen a couple of showers and thunderstorms pop-up today.

These will fizzle out as the sun sets this evening. Any lingering clouds will fade to mainly starry skies through the overnight with lows dipping into the 60s and 70s.

With a disturbance stuck to our west, Wednesday will still feature a slight chance for a shower or storm.

Highs will surge back into the mid and upper 90s with some spots out west potentially cracking the triple digits.

With all of the moisture in the air for our central and eastern communities, heat index values could climb over the century mark. By Thursday, the low pressure system and associated cold front will track into Kansas bringing waves of showers and thunderstorms.

As this front pushes closer, cooler air will begin to filter in for parts of the state. Northwestern Kansas will be milder for the latter half of the workweek in the 80s. Closer to Wichita, temperatures will remain firmly in the 90s.

This dividing line of the warm versus milder air will stall throughout the state which will keep multiple chances for storms in the forecast. Widely scattered showers and storms are on the table into our Father’s Day Weekend.

We are not expecting a washout for the holiday weekend, but if you want to be outdoors, make sure you monitor your Storm Track 3 Weather App. We will also have to keep an eye on the potential for a strong to severe storm or two. It is that time of year when the ingredients come together. Temperatures will be more seasonable heading into next week with Monday looking drier and more pleasant.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman