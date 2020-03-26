Teachman’s Take: Isolated severe storm threat overnight, another chance Friday

It was another good day to get outside for a walk. A front has stalled in southern Kansas and will take up residency through tomorrow.

This has impacted our temperatures. Locations north of the boundary have been cooler while it has been milder to the south.

This evening, our attention turns to the potential for showers and storms.

Overnight, conditions will be favorable for strong to severe storms east of I-135.

This part of our viewing area is under a Slight Risk, shaded in yellow. The biggest impacts will be large hail and gusty winds. Those of you living in this circled area, should bring the car into the garage or under the carport before heading to bed. Securing any loose lawn furniture would be a good idea.

There is another chance for severe weather Friday night. A more potent system will bring about the chance for large hail, strong winds, and a slim chance of a tornado.

There is a slight risk Friday night for eastern Kansas, including Emporia, Topeka and northeast into the Kansas City metro through early Saturday morning.

Rain will continue through the morning hours on Saturday to the northwest. As cold air wraps around this system, snow is possible for our far northwest communities. Accumulation remains light at this point.

The wet weather will depart by the afternoon on Saturday. We will be dry for Sunday. It won’t last long before our next chance for thunderstorms. Expect another round of rain Monday into Tuesday.

High temperatures will stay fairly consistent in the 60s for most of us over the next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman