Teachman’s Take: Isolated storm chance, heat holds strong

Some are saying deja vu with the weather today. Hot, humid with storms popping up out west. This activity will remain fairly isolated this evening. A storm or two could be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Only a few of our Oklahoma counties are included in the Slight risk issued down south. Most of our counties are in a Marginal risk for storms tonight that will should stay mostly garden variety. Anything that does turn severe as the night progresses will be isolated and not expected to turn widespread.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for some of our southern-most counties until 10 tonight.

Our focus this evening is shifting into Kansas. A cold front in Nebraska will track through northern Kansas and into Missouri overnight and could keep some leftover storms into the early morning Friday.

Friday will be mostly dry with the humidity lingering. Everyone will return to the upper 90s. Select spots will turn toasty in the triple digits.

Only a slight chance for a random shower or storm is expected on Saturday. Drier skies return for Sunday and Monday. The next system that we are monitoring is a cold front next Tuesday that will coincide with the increase in moisture that Tropical Depression Cristobal will bring to the Central High Plains. This will create a good chance for showers and storms, especially in central and eastern Kansas.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman