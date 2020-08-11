Teachman’s Take: Isolated storms on the table this evening, some severe possible

Our Tuesday has been quieter across the KSN Viewing Area as high pressure settled in to the northeast.

That brought more sunshine today but our storm chances aren’t over with. Some parts of the region will see more this evening as a disturbance moves eastward out of Colorado.

Storms will track into Western Kansas through the rest of the day. They will lose their punch as we lose our daytime driven instability. Any storms early on could be severe.

A Marginal Risk is in place along the Kansas/Colorado state line for this activity. Any storm that takes root and becomes stronger will be capable of damaging winds and hail.

Any shower or storm that travels into Central Kansas will be short-lived but we will keep the chance around through the overnight.

Lows will be seasonable, mainly dipping into the 60s and 70s. This complex may produce leftover showers around the Wichita area before the sun rises Wednesday but many will awaken to dry conditions.

Highs will be near average for this time of August as the humidity stays. Temperatures are expected to top out in the low to mid 90s. We could even squeeze out the triple digits to the southwest. Our next wave of moisture moves out of Nebraska late Wednesday and into Thursday.

That complex of heavy rain and gusty winds will dive south into Kansas heading into Thursday morning. There is a possibility of severe weather once again with gusty winds and hail being the primary concerns.

Any storm that lingers into the day on Thursday could also be severe. A Marginal Risk is draped across Northern Kansas for this threat.

Rain chances will dwindle later this week as the heat returns. High pressure will attempt to build from the southwest, keeping us quieter into the weekend. Our next storm system gears up out west Saturday into Sunday. This front will bring the next round of showers and storms.

We will have to watch the threat of severe weather over the weekend so make sure you stay updated. This cold front will bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms, not to mention a decent cool down into next week. Highs next week will favor the 80s. Overnight lows to the north will dip into the 50s!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman