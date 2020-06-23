Teachman’s Take: Isolated storms this evening, mainly west

High pressure has kept its hold over the Central High Plains today which has brought a good deal of sunshine.

Northerly winds have been pumping in drier air along with milder temps. Even with the below average temperatures, we still have some instability to the west.

Combine an unstable atmosphere with a disturbance diving southeastward, we are getting a few storms. As the main portion of the system tracks toward us, stray showers and storm are likely, especially for our western neighborhoods.

One or two of these could turn strong to severe with gusty winds and hail. A Marginal Risk is in place right along the Kansas-Colorado State-line.

Any activity that is lingering will fizzle out after sundown. Overnight, we may say a spotty sprinkle but most of us will stay dry. Lows will dip into the 50s and 60s throughout much of the viewing area as winds turn around from the south.

Warmer air will stream into the region tomorrow thanks to the southerly flow. Highs will climb back into the upper 80s and possibly 90s for some parts of the KSN Viewing Area.

With more instability tomorrow, and yet another impulse moving into the state, we could see more isolated storms.

With the heating of the day and an unstable atmosphere, we have a higher chance of severe weather. A wider swath of the viewing area is included in a Marginal Risk for our Wednesday. Gusty winds and larger hail are the primary hazards. There is a low-end threat for an isolated tornado.

Temperatures will stay seasonable through the remainder of the week but we will turn hotter with highs in the 90s ahead of a cold front. This boundary is slated to arrive on Friday bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms. We will have to monitor the severe risk.

Some lingering moisture is possible early Saturday. The trailing upper-level part of this system could spark a sprinkle or storm Sunday but chances are not great. The winds will be stronger over the weekend and the humidity will be higher. Hotter and drier weather returns as we close-down June with highs surging back into the low to mid 90s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman