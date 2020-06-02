Teachman’s Take: Isolated strong to severe storms in parts of Kansas this evening

The heat and humidity have continued to intensify today as high pressure builds eastward but our focus has shifted to a boundary to the northwest.

This front is helping to spark storms this evening. As storms track east, they will stay strong but eventually fade away overnight.

There is a Marginal Risk for additional severe thunderstorms in the northwest corner of our viewing area. Large hail, damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall are all concerns.

By midnight, the majority of these storms will diminish. The rest of us will stay dry through the overnight with temps dipping back into the 60s throughout much of the state.

The majority of our Wednesday will be dry but later in the day, a stalled out boundary laying in the middle of the state will be the focus for new storms. It will be steamy as the heat keeps building.

Expect highs to top out in the 80s and 90s under a mix of clouds and sun. By late in the day we’ll see more storms spark up but in a few different spots.

A few of these could turn strong to severe because of how unstable our atmosphere will become. This is why a Slight Risk is in play for parts of Kansas. A Marginal Risk blankets the rest of the region. Hail and gusty winds will be the primary hazards.

As we move through Wednesday night, a complex from the northeast will sink across the state, possibly bringing a couple of storms through our southeastern neighborhoods.

The other cluster in Western Kansas will gradually fall apart as it moves east.

With another steamy day on the way Thursday, we will have the instability in place to fire more thunderstorms. A disturbance that tracks our way will help ignite this activity.

An impulse could bring a stray shower or storm Friday and Saturday but most of us will stay dry. The heat will still be the big story as we enter next week with highs holding tough in the 90s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman