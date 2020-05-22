Teachman’s Take: Kansas Will Not Escape the Holiday Weekend Storm-Free

The storm system that brought severe weather to western Kansas yesterday is lingering in the northeastern part of the state this evening. A few landspouts have been reported there. This will leave overnight and eventually take the clouds that have been hugging our northern zones with it.

Additional chances for storms will line up over the holiday weekend. Storms by Saturday evening will be isolated in central Kansas. Widespread rain is likely Sunday into Memorial Day.

Weather models show unsettled conditions lingering through much of next week.

There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms both Saturday and Sunday. Large hail will be primary along with damaging wind gusts. This time of year I cannot completely take the chance for a tornado off the table. While the chance is low, I would not take my eye off the sky for any outdoor activities during the late afternoon and into the evening.

Through Memorial Day, an inch to 2 inches of new rainfall will be possible with locally higher amounts. Some areas will see less. It all depends on where the heaviest storms develop. At this time, it looks like central and eastern Kansas will once again get the lion’s share of the moisture. Western Kansas will be able to partake although amounts will be lower.

Partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight. Early Saturday morning we will start the day in the 50s and 60s before warming through the 80s and 90s during the afternoon.

A sliver of counties along the Kansas/Colorado state line are under Fire Weather Warnings due to dry conditions, warm temperatures and gusty winds.

You will also feel a touch more humidity which will make it feel like summertime over the Memorial Day weekend.

Storms will be off and on through next week. At this time, it looks like our chances for severe storms will drop after Memorial Day. Highs will bop back and forth between the 70s and 80s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman