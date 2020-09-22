Teachman’s Take: Late week summer rally, more fall-like next week

Tropical Storm Beta is now a depression and it will hug the Texas coastline through tonight. Moisture is streaming in our direction, hence the clouds and some showers.

The clouds are favoring central and eastern Kansas. Showers today have stayed southeast of the Turnpike. We did have an official healthy 0.98″ rainfall report out of Chautauqua. More than 1.3″ of rain officially fell in Coffeyville! Doppler radar estimates paint this rain from southeastern Butler to Cowley, southern Elk into Chautauqua counties.

This cloud cover was the dividing line from the 60s/70s to the southeast from the 80s elsewhere in the sunshine over Kansas. This tropical moisture is pushing the haze/smoke away from our region improving our air quality, however areas out west still have some overhead.

Clouds remain parked over Wichita overnight, spreading north and west into Wednesday morning.

Highs Wednesday remain in the 70s under the thickest cloud cover with the 80s in sunnier spots.

Once the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta get pushed southeast away from us, sunshine returns for the rest of the workweek. Highs will also rebound into the 80s and pushing the 90s for Friday.

Friday will be one of the toastiest days over the next week as several Kansas communities will warm into the 90s. We have a front that will sweep through this weekend. The winds will strengthen, and temps will take a minor setback. This front looks like it will come through dry.

There are some hints when a stronger front comes through next Monday night into Tuesday it could squeeze out a few sprinkles or showers. But rainfall is not looking impressive nor substantial. The front will seal the deal for cooler fall days with highs in the 60s/70s and lows in the 40s/50s. Models are also indicating mid to upper 30s for overnight lows in extreme northern/northeastern Kansas by the end of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman