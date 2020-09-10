Teachman’s Take: Light rain possible overnight, warming weekend

Fall weather fanatics have been able to enjoy a stretch of unseasonably cool weather but soon the pendulum will swing the warmer way heading into the weekend.

One round of rain is gone while another has been working through western Kansas. We will see additional showers out that way later this evening.

Overnight, another batch of rain will develop tracking out of Oklahoma through south central and eastern Kansas.

Any rainfall amounts are expected to be light and this wave will be brief.

Lows tonight will be cool in the 40s and 50s.

Cool showers will be leftover early Friday and by lunchtime most hints of any rain are gone to the east. Skies will reveal more sunshine beginning out west first.

Temperatures are gradually warming up. Once the clouds thin Friday, we will have an afternoon bounce with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Friday Football Fever looks comfortably cool with temperatures in the 60s with light southerly winds.

This weekend, sunshine dominates, and temperatures are back in the 80s. We will stay on this sunshiny stretch into next week with highs in the 80s. We will even see the reappearance of the 90s in a few communities out west.

A few fronts will try to alter our temperatures later in the workweek, but not be as chilly as what we have faced this week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman