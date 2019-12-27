Teachman’s Take: Major storm system approaching, heavy rainfall for most and snow for some

The chill of December has returned to Kansas! This is going to lay the foundation as a major storm system approaches the Central High Plains.

Temperatures today struggled to warm. And it wasn’t just because of the northwesterly component to our winds, but the lack of sunshine also cost us some heat. While the clouds have started to break up this afternoon, they will fill back in overnight as a storm system tracks up from the southwest.

While a sprinkle or a shower is possible in southwest Kansas close to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line overnight, we’ll have to wait until Friday morning to see the start of this system. Scattered rain, sleet, and possibly freezing rain, depending on the temperature at the onset of precipitation, will spread through our southwest communities.

This will then move into northwest Kansas during the morning and linger through the afternoon. Temperature will definitely tell to the tale. There will be a general warming trend from the south to the north changing the wintry mix over to all rain. It will be a cold rain as temperatures out west are suppressed in the 30s.

The bulk of this rain will track to the east by late afternoon and through the evening. Rain will continue to fall over the majority of the state through Saturday. However, as colder air wraps in behind this system, Friday night into Saturday, the rain in the northwest corner will change to a wintry mix and then all snow.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for several of our counties in northwest Kansas. This goes into effect Friday evening and stays put through Saturday evening. Slick travel is a possibility due to a combination of rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow. Travelers should use caution while traveling in this part of the state Friday into Saturday.

Snowfall amounts will be the most to the northwest. And the rain that’s coming combined with occasional thunder, will be substantial and welcomed in our current drought.

We’ll start to clear on Sunday with a mostly quiet stretch next week. There is a chance for a sprinkle or a flurry to start the new year, but the moisture is rather lacking at this point.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman