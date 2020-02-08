Teachman’s Take: Mild and windy Saturday turns cooler by Sunday

Not a bad way to end the week at all! We had a mix of sun and clouds that allowed temps to climb into the 40s across the majority of the state.

The clouds we gained due to a disturbance moving through will disappear overnight. This will allow any daytime heating at the surface to be released into the atmosphere. We will awaken to Saturday morning temperatures in the 20s.

Sunshine will dominate as southerly winds increase. These winds will be sustained at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH. Temps will easily make it in the 50s during the afternoon.

Winds will increase Saturday into Sunday. By Sunday, the next cold front will arrive and knock us down a few degrees. There is a chance for sprinkles and rain showers mainly southeast of the Turnpike during the morning and early afternoon.

Cooler temperatures will kick off the new workweek. The door to unsettled skies will open Tuesday through Thursday. As of this writing, weather models are not in agreement as to where the bulk of the moisture will line up during this time frame in Kansas. The storm’s track and timing will greatly determine how much rain and snow we could pick up.

Travelers next week will want to monitor the latest forecast because it will be fine-tuned as we get closer.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman