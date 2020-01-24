Teachman’s Take: Mild weekend, Tuesday next best chance for widespread moisture

Today was a day where the clouds battled the sunshine. In areas that have had more cloud cover, the temps were cooler. We touched the 60s in the southwest corner all because of that sunshine!

While the clouds will briefly clear overnight, another batch of clouds will work in from the west. This is a sign of a system this weekend that will track to our south. Moisture chances are rather slim for us here at home. We are heading back to the freezer with widespread lows in the 20s.

Temperatures tomorrow will be on the rise and shift above average. Right now, Wichita’s average high is 43°. We will reach the upper 40s to the mid- 50s tomorrow across Kansas.

There is a small chance for a brief sprinkle in southern Kansas Saturday evening. Any effect for us will be minor as the bulk of the energy and moisture will be in Oklahoma and Texas.

Sunday and Monday will be the warmest days of the week until temperatures drop a few degrees Tuesday.

As cooler air feeds into the state on Tuesday, our next storm system will hit in the form of rain and snow. It’s a system to keep an eye on as we get closer. The temperature will be greatly important as to who gets rain and who will see snow.

Our weather pattern looks to stay active over the next couple of weeks with temperatures trending above the norm. We probably won’t see another push of Arctic air until February 7 or 8.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman