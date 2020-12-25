Teachman’s Take: Milder Christmas, winter storm on horizon next week

Seasonable temperatures are in play for Christmas Eve. A deck of clouds has been working through the area and should thin more early tonight.

Winds gusting above 40 MPH are possible especially out west through early evening. Those winds will weaken just in time for Santa’s cold and clear journey through Kansas.

Milder conditions return for Christmas and half of the weekend. Tomorrow our winds return from the west/southwest effectively pushing our afternoon highs into the 50s. The 60s are possible out west.

A cold front swings through Sunday lowering our temps. This will also start the migration of colder air that will play into next week’s storm system.

Moisture returns to the region Monday night through Wednesday. There is still a lot to be ironed out with this approaching winter storm, including the track, timing and temperature! Needless to say, the Tuesday morning commute could be a slick one.

Depending on how temperature shape up, freezing drizzle/rain/sleet are possible. Winds will also see a drastic uptick through Tuesday. If we can siphon enough warmth from the south then any icy mix in the morning becomes all rain through the afternoon to the south. Snow/wintry mix persists north. This is why temperature is so important to that changeover on Tuesday!

As temperatures cool Tuesday night, rain will switch over to all snow as the system wraps from west to east into Wednesday morning. At this time, heaviest snowfall accumulations look possible to the north and west. Less around Wichita and into southeast Kansas, which is typical with this track.

But, if the storm shifts north or south, and it will between now and the start of this event, it could drastically change who gets what and how much. This is a storm that will have widespread travel implications throughout the region and needs to be watched closely.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman