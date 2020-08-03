Teachman’s Take: Milder conditions in store again Tuesday with slim chance of rain



High pressure is still in control over much of the region, keeping the flow pumping in from the northeast. This kept our temps below average today.

Out to the west, a boundary has stalled and little waves in the atmosphere will ride along that front.

This means more storm chances for us. Any storms that take shape tonight should stay below severe thresholds. These will track to the southeast through the overnight and into early tomorrow. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s and 60s once again making for quite the cool start for our Tuesday.

Additional showers will pop up west of Wichita early on Tuesday but won’t linger too long during the day. A better chance arrives late tomorrow as our next disturbance moves toward Kansas.

For Primary Election Day, storms will move out of Colorado and impact western Kansas during the evening. This impulse will track to the east/southeast and affect the Wichita area Wednesday morning.

As this wave pushes into the KSN Viewing Area, a few severe storms will be possible along the Kansas-Colorado State-line. Hail and gusty winds will be the primary hazards.

Winds will turn around to the southeast eventually bringing more moisture and more warmth into Kansas later this week.

Highs Tuesday afternoon will rise closer to seasonable levels out west, aiding in the instability for severe weather. In central neighborhoods, temps will be cooler thanks to rain showers and cloud cover. Many will only climb into the mid 70s, including Wichita. Our next impulse will track to the into the Sunflower State bringing a renewed round of moisture early Wednesday morning. We should clear some by afternoon with a bit more sunshine.

Another disturbance is expected to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A rogue stronger to severe storm is possible out west where we find a Marginal Risk for isolated hail and gusty winds.

The breeze holds from the south which will kick-start our warming trend. Temps will climb back into the 90s for the latter half of the workweek with the upper 90s on tap by the weekend.

With that southerly flow, the humidity will be on the increase with more uncomfortable conditions heading into Saturday and Sunday. It’s not looking like it will be completely rain-free, but it won’t be a washout either. Northwesterly flow higher up in the atmosphere will continue to transport disturbances down into Kansas which will keep that slim chance of rain around. This ridge of high pressure park itself on top of us heading into next week. Drier weather and more heat is in store heading into next Monday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman