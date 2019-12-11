Teachman’s Take: Milder march of air only to be setback late this weekend

Today the Arctic air is starting to loosen its grip on our region. Expect a brief warm up for the rest of the week before wintry changes take over this weekend.

We were able to squeeze out light snow and several flurries up north. In fact, Atwood picked up 3”-4″ of snow from a narrow band that lingered a while over this area! In this portion of the state, roads will be slick this evening. Elsewhere, clouds will thin and temperatures will drop.

Winds will be light this evening and through the overnight which will allow temps to tumble into the 20s through Wednesday morning.

Sunshine will start our Wednesday, but clouds will stream in by late afternoon and through the evening. Winds will pick up a hair around 10 to 25 MPH from the south which will enable us to warm further. We should see widespread 50s for highs by afternoon.

A series of systems this weekend will bring moisture to the Central High Plains. A few sprinkles are expected on Saturday with much colder air by Sunday. Temperatures will greatly play into Sunday’s activity. Southern Kansas will see more rain/sleet before a changeover to all snow. Areas farther north will also pick up snow before drier air moves in early next week.

Weather models are starting to come into agreement on the timing and intensity late in the weekend and into early next week. If you have travel plans, you’ll want to visit us frequently and pay close to changing weather conditions. This could be a healthy amount of moisture for us, which we desperately need right now.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman