Teachman’s Take: Milder temps to turn toasty as storm chances persist during the overnights

Northerly winds have taken over the viewing area and this has brought milder temperatures to the region. A cold front is positioned just to our southeast. That boundary will be another focal point for showers and storms later this evening.

Over the last 24 hours, a healthy dose of rain fell over areas that have desperately needed it.

That moisture will help our drought a little. Heading into this evening, the southern part of our viewing area stands the chance to see renewed shower and thunderstorm activity thanks to another quick moving disturbance.

A few storms could be strong to severe to the southwest this evening with the main concerns being damaging winds and hail. We still have a good amount of moisture in the air so heavy rain is likely once again.

This wave will move closer to the Wichita Metro and surrounding towns after midnight. By the time the rain reaches this far east, it will be in a much weaker form.

If we can keep clouds around for much of the day, then temperatures will be affected and not warm up as much Thursday. We will start the day with temps in the 60s and 70s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. We could see a few showers hanging around early as well to the east.

Highs will top out in the 90s for many of us as winds start to turn around from the south once again.

A disturbance moving out of Colorado Thursday night brings another batch of showers and storms.

These will track eastward through the Sunflower State into Friday morning. A Marginal Risk sits along the state-line impacting some of our far western communities. A rogue strong to severe storm will be possible bringing hail and gusty winds as the main hazards.

A lingering shower or storm is possible early Friday before we clear out during the afternoon.

High pressure holds strong to our south which will keep us rather quiet as we approach the weekend. Temperatures will be hot and steamy. Highs surge back into the triple digits under mainly sunny skies. A few storms could bubble up this weekend but the activity does not look that organized. The storm track will be important over the next 7 to 10 days with a general shift to the north, allowing northern neighborhoods a better shot for rain mostly during the overnights.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman