Random showers and storms will linger through the overnight. These will be of the hit or miss variety and should stay below severe thresholds.

The heat returns Thursday along with the wind and humidity. Storms will move into the northwest part of Kansas by evening and track eastward through the night.

Additional chances for storms are back in the forecast Friday as the heat dominates with highs in the middle 90s over the weekend and into next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman