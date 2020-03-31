Teachman’s Take: More rain chances in the days ahead

Drier conditions are in store for the rest of our Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves out of the Central High Plains. Winds today switched out of the south, giving us widespread 60s with a couple of 70s for high temperatures. It has been a gorgeous spring day across Kansas.

Winds and clouds will increase on Wednesday. Temperatures will soar into the 70s with stiff southerly winds.

Select counties in southwest Kansas and Oklahoma are under Fire Weather Warnings for the warm, windy and dry conditions Wednesday. More counties could be added over the next 24 hours.

Our dry weather won’t hold for long as another disturbance moves in late Wednesday. A few showers are possible ahead of this system Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The front does not actually move through until late Thursday into Friday. Warmer temps will stick around through Thursday before dropping.

We will have some energy in the atmosphere as this cold front marches in Thursday night. This could lead to a stronger to potentially severe storm Thursday evening through the overnight. The winds will be on the increase, eventually turning around to the north into Friday. Much colder air will filter in, leading to a big drop in our temperatures with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Rain showers will linger as that boundary continues to move through the region with some snow mixing in throughout our northwest communities. Any snow accumulation looks light to none.

Another system will move in over the weekend and this looks to bring more in the way of moisture by Sunday.

For the start of next week, high pressure will build in and so will the warmth. Mild air will stream in our direction, allowing temperatures to rise back into the mid and upper 70s Monday. Areas to the southwest could easily touch the 80s!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman