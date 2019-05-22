Teachman’s Take: More severe storm chances expected this week

Pieces of energy will continue to ride along a boundary. That boundary will call Kansas home in the days ahead. Not only will we have the potential for more flooding area wide but also the threat of severe weather.

Upper level energy and moisture will be streaming northward tonight, helping to fire strong to severe thunderstorms heading into Thursday. All forms of severe weather are possible from large hail to damaging winds and isolated tornadoes by Thursday afternoon.

This boundary will continue to wiggle around on Friday, bringing more in the way of thunderstorms with some strong to severe. A Marginal to Slight Risk is in place Friday with more severe storms possible Saturday and Sunday.

We could see a few storms on Memorial Day as an area of low pressure moves our way. A chance of storms will continue into Tuesday before we finally catch a break. This low may be just enough to kick this stalled boundary out of here. Next Wednesday will feature drier conditions in the wake of that storm as it moves away with temps expected to cool down to seasonable levels.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman