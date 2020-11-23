Teachman’s Take: More showers and storms Tuesday, snow possible west

This morning we had one batch of showers track eastward. While another stray shower or two is possible through this evening, we await the main event Tuesday.

Wind gusts will increase from west to east through tonight. Gusts between 35 and 45 MPH are likely until the storm system moves out early Wednesday.

Early on Tuesday, rain showers will develop. A rumble of thunder is possible around the Wichita area during the morning commute.

By afternoon, stronger thunderstorms will form. Dew points look to be in the 40s and lower 50s with the richer moisture across the state line into Oklahoma. A storm capable of damaging winds and hail is on the table.

As storms are ongoing for central and eastern Kansas, colder air will sink southward out west. Any rain will switch to snow in western Kansas.

If the better dynamics are in place, snowfall amounts could amplify. However, if those dynamics are positioned to the east of the majority of the moisture, then a light snow event will occur for our western communities.

Rainfall amounts will generally range from 0.10″ to 0.50″ with locally higher amounts. Locations to our northeast will see more.

This system clears early Wednesday, revealing sunshiny skies for Thanksgiving. Temps won’t be too bad in the 50s and 60s.

Models are hinting that another storm system could make its way into the Central High Plains by this weekend. They are not in sync yet. Depending on the track, timing and intensity, additional rain and snow are possible. We will need to monitor trends.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman