Teachman’s Take: More storms overnight and in the coming days

It has been a calm day compared to yesterday’s active weather pattern. We reached the 80s today across much of the state.

Lows tonight will be in the 60s. It will be cooler out west where rain is expected.

There is a risk for another round of severe weather this evening. A Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect for a few of our far northwest counties.

All forms of severe weather are possible. Hail, lightning, winds, and localized flooding are the biggest hazards. The chance of a tornado is small, but not out of the question.

There is a Flash Flood Watch

Tomorrow we will see temperatures back up in the 90s for the central portion of the state. Out west will see cooler temperatures due to rain and clouds.

Overnight thunderstorms will return Thursday and will be centralized around the Wichita metro but scattered out to the west.

Storms track south after sunset.

The rest of the week will see temperatures hanging on to the 90s. The weekend will see overnight rain chances.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman