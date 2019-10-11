Teachman’s Take: More sunshine for the start of the weekend

The chill in the air hasn’t let go of us just yet. If you’re itching for some relief, it will come this weekend.

The low that is giving us a taste of winter is still sitting off to the north. It will keep that colder flow coming through the overnight.

Skies will stay clear and winds will lighten up after sunset. Lows will be dipping into the 20s and 30s.

As drier air continues to settle in, winds will turn around to the southwest. This will bring milder air back into Kansas with highs rebounding quite nicely for our Saturday.

Temps will climb toward seasonable norms in the 60s and 70s.

Sunshine will prevail through the rest of the weekend with warmer conditions for Sunday. There is a weak cold front that will pass by on Sunday, but it will have little effect on our temps and come through dry. High pressure will continue to build in for the start of next week which will lead to more mild weather.

A weak front will arrive on Tuesday which will bring a brief, small dip our temps. The chance for showers will be minimal but we can’t rule out a few sprinkles or light showers for central and eastern Kansas. Drier and warmer conditions take over Wednesday and Thursday out ahead of another front that looks to be stronger and has a greater potential for rain by week’s end.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman